ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was arrested Friday afternoon after he allegedly stabbed another man in the side of the head, according to officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were called to Q Street near Gonzalez Street at 1:30 p.m. for a domestic-related incident. Deputies arrived and found that two men got into an argument. The argument led to one of the men stabbing the other man in the head with a knife.

Herbert McNeil was arrested for the stabbing and is being held in the Escambia County Jail without bond. McNeil is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.