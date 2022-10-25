PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Pensacola Police Department said their officers are investigating after a man was stabbed in the abdomen Tuesday night.
Officers said the man was stabbed on North Palafox Street, near East Jordan Street. The man is conscious and alert. Officers said the stabbing happened just after 7:30 p.m.
This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
