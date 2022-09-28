PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department said a man was stabbed and is in “serious condition” Wednesday night.
The incident happened at North Davis Highway and East Bobe Street. There is no suspect information given at this time.
This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
