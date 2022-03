ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says a man was shot several times Wednesday evening.

Deputies were called to Quiet Oak Lane and Interstate Circle near Ensley at about 6:45 p.m. March 9.

The man has life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

One person is in custody, according to ESCO deputies.

WKRG News 5 will update you as the story develops.