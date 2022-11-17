PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man is in the hospital after a shooting Thursday night in Pensacola.
The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the man was shot on West Michigan Avenue near Pipeline Road. Deputies arrived on the scene just after 6:30 p.m. and found the victim nearby on Boswell Road.
He’s expected to be okay. There are no suspects at this time.
This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
