PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man is in the hospital after a shooting Thursday night in Pensacola.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the man was shot on West Michigan Avenue near Pipeline Road. Deputies arrived on the scene just after 6:30 p.m. and found the victim nearby on Boswell Road.

He’s expected to be okay. There are no suspects at this time.