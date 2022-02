PENSCOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting where one person was shot at near G Street in Pensacola.

Deputies were called to W Maxwell Street on Feb. 10 for a report of shots fired. Deputies then found a person near G Street. K9 dogs are searching the area. The man was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Currently, no suspect has been found. WKRG News 5 will continue to update you as the story develops.