ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County deputies were called to a shooting where one person was injured.

Deputies were called to Marquesas Court and Coral Creek Drive. Deputies found one person who was shot. They were taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the scene Wednesday, May 11 around 8 p.m. near South Blue Angel Parkway in southwest Escambia County. This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 will provide updates as more information becomes available.