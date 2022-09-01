PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is investigating a shooting Thursday night that sent a man to the hospital.

A man was shot in the leg near the intersection of DeVilliers and Jackson Street at about 9:30 p.m., according to police.

The victim’s injuries are not life threatening, police said. He was a passenger in the back seat of a vehicle when the vehicle was fired upon. The victim was also seated next to an infant who was not injured. No suspect information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

