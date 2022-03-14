CANTONMENT, Fla. (WKRG) — A man has died after a shooting Saturday morning in Cantonment.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. at a home near Pine Forest Road and Roberts Road. The 56-year-old man was killed while on his patio, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

ECSO believes foul play was involved in this case but so far, no arrests have been made. The victim’s name is not being released.

Investigators want to hear from anyone who knows what happened. You can call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.