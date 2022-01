ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Jan. 20 that resulted in the death of one man.

The shooting happened at a Speak Easy Lounge in Pensacola. Investigators determined that one man suffered from a gunshot wound to the chest. The man was taken to a hospital by someone at the lounge, where he was later pronounced dead.

ESCO deputies are on scene investigating the shooting.

WKRG News 5 will provide you with updates as the story develops.