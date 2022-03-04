ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people after one man was shot. Investigators said the shooting victim was shot after an argument about the victim’s alleged littering.

Davion Blackmon, Solomon Carter and Emily Garrell were arrested after a shooting happened at the 3800 block of Mobile Highway.

Investigators determined that Blackmon and Carter got into an argument with a man who was littering. The argument escalated and Blackmon pulled out a gun and shot the man in his chest, according to a Facebook post from the ESCO.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the post.

When questioned about the shooting, Emily Garvell “provided false statements” to deputies several times, according to the post.

Blackmon was charged with attempted homicide, while Carter and Garvell were charged with accessory to attempted homicide.