PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after he allegedly shot at a housemate who was attempting to get his things from the home, according to an arrest report.

Warren Savage, 41, was arrested after the incident, according to the report, which said officers were called to L Street for a report of a gunshot.

When officers found the accuser, he told officers that Savage shot at him when he showed up at the house to get his personal belongings, according to the report. Savage would not let the man in, leading to an argument, he said.

Savage then allegedly grabbed a knife and started walking toward the other person, according to the arrest report. The accuser said he picked up a large stick in the front yard for protection; this caused Savage to go back into the home and return with a handgun, according to the report.

The accuser told officers he walked back toward the sidewalk once he saw Savage with the gun, which is when Savage pointed the gun at him and fired one shot.

Officers talked to three people who were inside the home, including Savage. The two other people said they heard the gunshot but didn’t see what happened. Officers searched the home and found a 9-mm handgun.

When officers did a search of Savage’s criminal history, they found that he had 20 felony convictions, according to the report.

Savage was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.