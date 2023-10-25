ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was seriously injured during a crash Wednesday morning on State Road 97, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver of a pickup truck was heading southeast on State Road 97 toward County Road 99. Another man, driving an SUV, had come to a complete stop in traffic, facing southeast on SR 97.

The truck driver did not stop and rear-ended the SUV, according to the FHP news release. The truck then stopped, facing the western shoulder of SR 97.

The 40-year-old driver of the pickup truck has serious injuries.

