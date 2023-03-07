PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man has been sentenced to life in prison after he was found guilty of murdering a man in 2020, according to a release from the State Attorney’s Office.

Stefan Phillip Gislason was found guilty in October 2022 of second-degree murder for the murder of Dillon Shanks on April 20, 2020.

According to the release, Gisalason shot Shanks in Gisalason’s home in Pensacola. Police found Shanks with a gunshot wound to the back of his neck and head.

During the trial, evidence showed Gisalason was escorting Shanks out of the home at gunpoint after a drunken argument. Gisalason allegedly at first told Pensacola Police that Shanks shot himself and then changed his story to self-defense.