PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is going to prison for killing his friend who was also his co-conspirator during a robbery attempt on Dec. 9, 2021.

20-year-old Tymetryon Knight will serve 45 years in state prison after a jury convicted him of manslaughter and robbery.

Almost two years ago, Knight and 17-year-old Broderick Moultrie were trying to rob someone on Baggett Court in Brownsville. As the robbery victim drove away, Knight fired his gun at the car but he shot Moultrie instead killing him.

