ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was sentenced to 45 years in prison after he was found guilty of assault on an officer, according to a release from the Florida State Attorney’s Office.

Gregory Henderson, Jr., was found guilty of aggravated assault upon a law enforcement officer and fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer with lights and sirens activated at high speed on May 4, 2023.

According to the release, a trooper with the Florida Highway Patrol attempted to stop Henderson’s vehicle on June 21, 2022. Henderson rammed the trooper’s car, hit a parked car and fled. He led police on a high-speed chase which only ended when troopers used the Precision Immobilization Technique maneuver.

Henderson has over a dozen previous felony convictions, which include four fleeing charges, a possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charge, a resisting arrest with violence charge and a grand theft charge.