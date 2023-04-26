ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after he was found guilty of trafficking fentanyl, according to a release from the Florida State Attorney’s Office.

Ryan Snodgrass, 38, was found guilty by a jury during the trial in February 2023. In April 2021, Snodgrass was pulled over for driving with a suspended license. A K9 alerted on the car he was driving, which is when officers with the Florida Highway Patrol found 56 grams of fentanyl under the driver seat.

During the sentencing, the state argued that fentanyl is the most dangerous drug in Florida. Snodgrass must serve 25 years in the state prison.