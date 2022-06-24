ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after he stabbed a woman in the eye with a key, according to the Florida State Attorney’s Office.

Clinton Cooper, 45, was designated as a “habitual felony offender and a prison releasee reoffender” by a Florida judge. He was also sentenced to 30 years in prison on an aggravated battery with great bodily harm charge.

According to ECSO deputies, on Nov. 2, 2021, Cooper stabbed the woman in the eye with a car key and caused multiple injuries to her face. This was allegedly caused by an argument that started when the woman tried to end their relationship.

15 years of Cooper’s sentence will be served day-for-day, meaning he will earn one day for every two days he serves, according to Sigal Law Group.