ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for his role in the murder and robbery of one man.

Riley Adair Smith was sentenced after he planned to rob and murder Clarence Allard with two other men. On March 3 of 2021, Smith sent a text message to Kenneth Preston “implying she knew of someone that could be robbed,” according to a news release from the Florida State Attorney’s Office.

Smith later met up with Preston and Anthony Brown before the robbery happened. On March 4, Preston drove Brown to Allard’s neighborhood at Garfield Drive. Brown was dropped off a few houses down from Allard’s home. Brown then walked up to the home where he shot and killed Allard while he was standing in the carport.

When investigators found Smith, he had six bags of synthetic cannabinoids, methamphetamine and a digital scale.

Smith was sentenced after he entered a plea deal for the charges of:

Conspiracy to Commit Robbery Armed with a Firearm

Sell, Manufacture, Deliver or Possess with the Intent to Sell

Manufacture, or Deliver a Controlled Substance (Synthetic Cannabinoids)

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

“The Defendant’s actions led to the death of the victim and left two daughters without a father,” said Assistant State Attorney Frederick V. Longmire.

Preston and Brown were indicted with First Degree Premeditated Murder and Robbery with a Deadly Weapon. Their cases remain set for trial, according to the release.