ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County man was sentenced to 27 years for multiple sex crimes involving a minor.

Scott Chappelear entered a plea to the court on 15 counts of Possession of Child Pornography, six counts of Transmission of Harmful Materials to a Minor and one count of Using a Computer to Solicit the Sexual Conduct of a Child. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement started an investigation, which is how Chappelear was arrested.

Chappelear thought he was communicating with a 14-year-old girl, but it was actually an undercover special agent. During this time, Chappelear sent pornography to the agent and agreed to meet with them.

Detectives then got a search warrant for Chappelear’s home, where they found several images of child pornography “with some children as young as one to three years of age,” according to a Florida Department of Law Enforcement news release.

Once out of prison, Chappelear will have to register as a sex offender.