ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was sentenced to 25 years in prison on multiple drug and driving charges.

Charles David Ingmire, 43, was convicted by a jury in October of 2023 of trafficking in methamphetamine, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, possession of fentanyl, leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage and driving while his license was suspended or revoked – third conviction.

On Dec. 15, 2022, an officer attempted to pull Ingmire over for a traffic violation. Ingmire did not stop and led the officer on a high-speed chase through heavy traffic. Ingmire hit another vehicle and continued to drive. He crashed through a home’s fence and hit another vehicle before jumping out of his vehicle.

Ingmire left drugs, his identification, credit cards, his cell phone, and his social security card in the vehicle.