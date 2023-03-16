ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Circuit Court judge sentenced a man to 15 years in Florida’s Department of Corrections Thursday, March 16 on multiple charges in connection to a March 2021 gas station shooting.
Jamal Delanie Battle-Donson was charged with shooting/discharging a firearm from a vehicle, which is a second-degree felony. He was convicted by an Escambia County Jury on Dec. 2, 2022.
According to the release, the shooting happened at the Circle K gas station on West Nine Mile Road on Sunday, March 21, 2021. Store surveillance video showed a car “being aggressively driven by” Battle-Donson as he pulled into the gas station.
He circled the parking lot and stopped at a fuel pump, where he “instigated a confrontation with other patrons who appeared to be motorcycle club members.”
A “brief struggled” ensued. Battle-Donson then got back into his car and drove up to another group of patrons from the motorcycle group. He then left the parking lot.
A few moments later, Battle-Donson came back and “exchanged gunfire with the same motorcycle club members he had physically struggled with earlier before driving away.”
During the trial, Battle-Donson testified the motorcycle club members fired at him first and was using self-defense. The video recording showed otherwise.
Over 40 shell casings and “projectile fragments” were recovered from the scene.
“The physical evidence and testimony at trial showed that Battle-Donson had shot his firearm, re-loaded and firearm again at the scene,” reads the release.
The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office works tirelessly to keep us safe by investigating and arresting persons that illegally and violently use firearms. We remain committed to supporting their efforts by prosecuting criminals who recklessly endanger our community. The imposed sentences illustrate the significant consequences of placing our citizens in harm.State Attorney Ginger Madden