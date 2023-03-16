ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Circuit Court judge sentenced a man to 15 years in Florida’s Department of Corrections Thursday, March 16 on multiple charges in connection to a March 2021 gas station shooting.

Jamal Delanie Battle-Donson was charged with shooting/discharging a firearm from a vehicle, which is a second-degree felony. He was convicted by an Escambia County Jury on Dec. 2, 2022.

According to the release, the shooting happened at the Circle K gas station on West Nine Mile Road on Sunday, March 21, 2021. Store surveillance video showed a car “being aggressively driven by” Battle-Donson as he pulled into the gas station.

He circled the parking lot and stopped at a fuel pump, where he “instigated a confrontation with other patrons who appeared to be motorcycle club members.”

A “brief struggled” ensued. Battle-Donson then got back into his car and drove up to another group of patrons from the motorcycle group. He then left the parking lot.

A few moments later, Battle-Donson came back and “exchanged gunfire with the same motorcycle club members he had physically struggled with earlier before driving away.”

During the trial, Battle-Donson testified the motorcycle club members fired at him first and was using self-defense. The video recording showed otherwise.

Over 40 shell casings and “projectile fragments” were recovered from the scene.

“The physical evidence and testimony at trial showed that Battle-Donson had shot his firearm, re-loaded and firearm again at the scene,” reads the release.