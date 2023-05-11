ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he was found guilty of manslaughter in March, according to a release from the Florida State Attorney’s Office.

Timothy Johnson was found guilty of manslaughter for the death of Christopher Hunter in July 2021. According to the release, during the night of July 17 and July 18, 2021, Johnson got into a fight with Hunter. Johnson allegedly hit Hunter in the head with a steel propane tank during the fight on Hilltop Road in Century.

The release said Johnson left the scene and Hunter was found hours later “crawling around where the altercation took place, unable to speak or stand.” Hunter was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries on July 28. The autopsy showed that the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.

During the sentencing, the state argued that Johnson’s choice of leaving the victim at the scene was “inhumane.” Fifteen years is the maximum sentence for a manslaughter conviction.