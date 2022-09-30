ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested Thursday and charged with child cruelty after allegedly running onto a little league football field, placing a helmet on his head and striking a child last week.

David Alan Taylor, 41, was charged with disorderly conduct and cruelty towards a child.

According to the arrest report, a deputy was at the football field observing little league football practice when he saw several coaches arguing with a male on the football field, who was a parent of a player. The deputy said Taylor was yelling, cursing and approaching the coaching staff in an aggressive manner.

The report said on Sept. 20, the nine-year-old football players were doing a one-on-one tackling scrimmage when one child was matched up with the victim. During the tackling scrimmage, the victim overpowered the other child and the child started crying. Taylor allegedly immediately ran out to the football field and was angry due to the child crying.

Taylor then got the child’s helmet, placed it on his head and then got in a kneeling stance in front of the victim, according to the arrest report. Allegedly, Taylor then ran and struck the victim in the chest area with the football helmet on his head. Taylor then grabbed the victim by his arms and pushed him several feet and then placed the victim on his back on the ground in an aggressive manner, according to the arrest report. At that point, the deputy said the coaches intervened and Taylor began to argue with them.

The location of the incident was redacted in the arrest report. Taylor was booked into Escambia County Jail on a $30,000 bond.