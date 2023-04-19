ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was arrested for attempted homicide after he shot a woman and ran from police during a traffic stop, according to a Facebook post made by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were originally called to Potomac Drive on Friday, April 7 for a person who was shot. When they arrived, deputies found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital. Deputies determined the alleged suspect to be Darien Johnson.

On Tuesday, April 18, deputies made a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle. At the stop, Johnson jumped out of the passenger seat and ran. Deputies were able to locate Johnson and arrested him. His charges include attempted homicide, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and resisting an officer.