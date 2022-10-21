PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is investigating a bank robbery.
Officers received a report of the robbery at 3:50 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 for the Wells Fargo on Bayou Boulevard.
Surveillance pictures show a white man, in his late 20’s or early 30’s, with brown hair, wearing a grey polo over a long-sleeved shirt. He was wearing a black mask and had sunglasses on top of his head.
There were no injuries and no weapon was used.
This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile, Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama. Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.