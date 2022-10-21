PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is investigating a bank robbery.

Officers received a report of the robbery at 3:50 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 for the Wells Fargo on Bayou Boulevard.

Surveillance pictures show a white man, in his late 20’s or early 30’s, with brown hair, wearing a grey polo over a long-sleeved shirt. He was wearing a black mask and had sunglasses on top of his head.

There were no injuries and no weapon was used.