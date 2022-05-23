ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Pensacola Police Department said they are looking for four men in connection with a robbery that took place after a good samaritan gave one suspect a ride to his car.

On Friday, May 20 at around 1 a.m., officers said a man approached a vehicle at the Circle K Convenience Store on 800 West Garden Street and asked for a ride. The suspect allegedly told the victim he had run out of gas and needed a ride back to his vehicle, which was nearby. The victim agreed and drove the suspect to the location. Once they arrived, officers said one of the suspects demanded money and the vehicle from the victim. The victim was hit in the head with the butt of a firearm and the suspects took the vehicle.

The stolen vehicle was later found by police but the suspects have not been located. If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call the Pensacola Police Department at (850)435-1965.