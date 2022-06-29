ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man told deputies he was robbed while doing drugs with a prostitute.

Keenan Davis was charged with armed robbery and carjacking after a Pensacola man told deputies he was set up by a prostitute March 8. The man was doing drugs with a prostitute when she left him. Moments later, she came back with Davis who robbed him at gunpoint, according to the report.

Deputies believe Davis stole the man’s van and $900. Davis was booked into the Escambia County jail Wednesday, June 29. Currently, Davis is being held without bond.