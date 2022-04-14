PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A California man admitted during a plea hearing that he called Congressman Matt Gaetz’s office in Pensacola and left a profanity-laced voicemail threatening to kill Gaetz and his family.

Eugene Huelsman, 59, of Thousand Oaks, Cali., pled guilty Thursday, April 14 to one count of transmission of a threat in interstate commerce.

During the hearing, Huelsman admitted that, on Jan. 9, 2021, he called Rep. Gaetz’s congressional district office in Pensacola. When no one answered, Huelsman left a voicemail threatening to kill Gaetz. This included threatening to “put a bullet in” Gaetz and members of his family.

The United States Capitol Police were contacted when the threat was made, which triggered security protocols. The investigation revealed this was not the first time Huelsman made threats involving political figures. Huelsman had previously been investigated for threatening a member of a former President’s family via social media.

Sentencing is currently set for June 30, 2022, at 1 p.m., at the United States Courthouse in Pensacola before the Honorable United States District Judge T.K. Wetherell, II. Huelsman faces up to five years imprisonment and a $250,000 fine.