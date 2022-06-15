A Pensacola man was arrested after deputies believed he shot into several Ensley neighborhoods using an AR-15 style rifle.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested after deputies believed he shot into several Ensley neighborhoods last year using an AR-15 style rifle.

Dennis Lamontagne was arrested after deputies investigated a report of shots fired. Deputies discovered a car and home struck by gunfire and shots fired at a moving vehicle.

Lamontagne was identified as the suspect after one of his passengers told deputies he planned to shoot someone who ran off with his money. Deputies also found the rifle, which was thrown from the car window.

Lamontagne was charged with:

Two counts of Firing a Weapon

Two counts of Damaging Property (Criminal Mischief)

Two counts of Destroying Evidence

One count of Weapon Offense

Lamontagne was booked into the Escambia County jail June 14, 2022. Lamontagne’s bond was set at $545,000.