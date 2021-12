ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 70-year-old man is dead after a driver hit him with an SUV and left him on the side of the road.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the driver ran off the road and struck the man while he was walking on the shoulder of Mobile Highway near Ferlon Avenue at around 3p.m., Dec. 5.

Troopers say the driver did not stop.

The Highway Patrol reports the driver was in a dark colored sedan.

The man was pronounced dead on scene.