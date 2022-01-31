ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 42-year-old Pensacola man was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Monday morning in McDavid.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Highway 29, a mile north of Champion Drive at 2:45 a.m.

Troopers said the 42-year-old Pensacola man was walking southbound on the inside lane when he was hit by an unknown vehicle going in the same direction. Officials said the vehicle kept going and left the scene. The man died from his injuries.

At this time, FHP has no known witnesses to the crash or suspect information.

The vehicle is believed to be a large pickup truck or semi truck and may have front end damage.

If you have any information regarding this crash please call *347 or *FHP.