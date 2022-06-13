ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida troopers were called to a crash Tuesday afternoon that killed one person and seriously injured another.

The crash happened Monday, June 13 along Sorrento Road near Nighthawk Lane. A 26-year-old man was driving a Chevy Impala when he crossed into the center lane.

The Impala crashed into an oncoming Lexus RX. The 26-year-old was pronounced dead on scene, according to a news release from Florida Highway Patrol.

The other driver, a 67-year-old woman, was seriously injured during the crash. She was taken to a local hospital for her injuries, according to the release. The crash happened around 4:36 p.m. in Escambia County.