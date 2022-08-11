ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was killed at Oakwood Terrace Apartments off Truman Avenue.

Officers were called to the complex Thursday, Aug. 11 around 6:20 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found a man shot inside an apartment. He died from his injuries, according to the ECSO. This is not the first murder to be committed on the property.

Two murders took place at Oakwood Terrace Apartments in 2021 followed by a mass shooting in which the victims filed a $10 million lawsuit against the property owners.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the ECSO at 850-436-9620.