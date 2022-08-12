ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office released more details about a shooting that killed one man at Oakwood Terrace Apartments Thursday, Aug. 11

Deputies opened up a death investigation after they were called to the complex around 6:20 p.m. When deputies arrived they found a man shot to death inside one of the apartments.

Deputies believe that the shooting was in self-defense and do not expect to make any arrests in this case. Oakwood Terrace Apartments, which is off Truman Avenue, has had several shootings happen on the property, including two murders in 2021 and a mass shooting that left several injured.