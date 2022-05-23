ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot at a gas station Monday morning in Escambia County.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified at about 7:30 a.m. a man was shot at the Circle K near Highway 29 and West Roberts Road in the Gonzalez community.

The man was found dead on the scene. He has not yet been identified. The ECSO is questioning one person they have in custody.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.