PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man is in custody after police say he shot at officers while they conducted a search warrant in Pensacola Thursday morning.

Pensacola Police say at about 5 a.m., officers responded to 2515 N 7th Ave. to serve what they’re calling a high-risk warrant. Officers say when they arrived, they announced they were police before entering the home.

They were immediately met with gunfire, according to police. One of suspect’s bullets hit a SWAT officer’s shield.

Police say they fired back but missed and the suspect surrendered. No one was injured.

Police say they can’t release the suspect’s name or what he was wanted for at this time.

The suspect was being interviewed by police as of Thursday morning.

