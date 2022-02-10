PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police say a man is in custody after robbing a CVS pharmacy Thursday morning.

Police told WKRG News 5 the robbery happened at about 8 a.m. Police say the suspect, who has not yet been identified, was armed and robbed the CVS at Pace Boulevard and Cervantes Street.

Police say no one was injured, but the suspect got away with an unknown amount of money.

An Escambia County K-9 tracked down the suspect about a quarter mile away, police said, and found him hiding on a balcony at a residence on Q Street.

He was taken into custody and the cash was recovered.

We’ll update this story when suspect information is available.