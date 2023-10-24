ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after he allegedly hit another man in the face with a hatchet over a fight about a spilled beer, according to the sheriff’s office.

Danny Tharp, 56, was arrested and charged with attempted homicide. Officials with ECSO said their deputies responded to N Davis Highway on Oct. 23 to tents near La Quinta Inn for a report of an armed disturbance.

Deputies said Tharp and the victim were inside Tharp’s tent when he accused the victim of spilling a beer. Tharp allegedly grabbed a hatchet a began “swinging wildy towards the victim striking him several times.”

The victim was able to escape from the tent and find deputies. Deputies found Tharp shortly thereafter and placed him under arrest. Tharp was charged with attempted homicide and given no bond. The victim was treated for his injuries at the hospital.