ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Fire Rescue and EMS were called to a work site Wednesday afternoon after a man became entangled in a cement mixer and later died.

ECFR and EMS attempted to rescue the man but were unsuccessful.

This happened at a site on North Highway 95A near Quintette Road in Cantonment at around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has been notified.

No other details are available at this time. WKRG has a team on scene working to learn more. This story will be updated.