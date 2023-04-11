ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who was found with 40 grams of methamphetamine after leading deputies on three chases ending when he crashed into a power pole Monday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO.

Katron Long, 28, was charged for having methamphetamine and fleeing. Deputies said previous outstanding warrant charges are forthcoming.

In one of two photos provided by the ECSO, you can see Long in handcuffs on the ground with what appears to be a deputy handing a bag of methamphetamine to another deputy.

In the second photo, you can see what appears to be Long’s four-door sedan completely torn apart.