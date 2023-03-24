ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was found dead in Escambia County Friday morning, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Wales Avenue to a male outside with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to ECSO.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they are working with the Medical Examiners Office to identify the victim and determine the cause of death. ECSO said they do not believe the gunshot was self-inflicted.

It is an active death investigation. WKRG News 5 will update this story as we learn more.