ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man found guilty of a 1991 murder had his parole date set Tuesday, according to a release from the Florida State Attorney’s Office.

The release said Sean Patrick Esty’s presumptive parole date for Jan. 7, 2059. He is currently serving a life sentence for the murder of his girlfriend 15-year-old Lauren Ramsey.

Esty stabbed Ramsey with a butcher knife before grabbing a baseball bat with metal studs and beating her until she was unconscious. After that, he took a machete and cut Ramsey’s head and face.

The release said Esty planned the murder when he found out that Ramsey was pregnant with his child. He bought the butcher knife the night of the murder. Esty changed into a trench coat and combat boots before the murder.

Recent legislation passed now requires inmates in Florida to serve the entirety of a life sentence. Esty is parole eligible after 25 years. The date that was set is the earliest he could be paroled and will be 86 at the time.