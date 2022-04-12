ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was found guilty by an Escambia County judge of trafficking 28 grams of Fentanyl.

Daryl Leroy Hayes was found guilty April 8, 2022, of several crimes including:

Trafficking in Fentanyl (28 grams or more)

Trafficking in Methamphetamine (more than 200 grams)

Selling Cocaine

Fleeing to Elude a Law Enforcement Officer at High Speed

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Hayes was arrested April 17, 2021, after law enforcement tried to pull him over during a traffic stop. Hayes fled from law enforcement in the car and later ran from them on foot with a backpack. The backpack was filled with fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Law enforcement also found cocaine oxycodone, MDMA, spice and a gun after Hayes was arrested. Hayes faces a “minimum mandatory sentence of 25 years” in prison for the Fentanyl conviction and 15 years for the meth conviction, according to a news release from the Florida State Attorney’s Office.