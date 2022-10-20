MOLINO, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said their deputies are investigating a homicide on Cedartown Road in Molino.

According to officials, a person called the police when they thought a bicyclist was involved in a hit-and-run just after 5:40 p.m. Troopers were already on the scene when deputies arrived.

After investigating, deputies and troopers found that the person was not involved in a hit-and-run but had multiple gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead on the scene. The death is being investigated as a homicide.