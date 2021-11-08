Man found dead after what deputies say was ‘marijuana drug deal gone bad’

Escambia County

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County sheriff’s deputies found a 20-year-old man shot dead in the Ensley area, and now they need help to find the killer.

On Nov. 7 at about 4:50 p.m., deputies responded to the 8600 block of Rawls Avenue. Deputies found a 20-year-old man dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Investigators believe it was” a marijuana drug deal gone bad.”

If anyone has information about this incident, deputies are asking for them to call the sheriff’s office at 850-436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.

