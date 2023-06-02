WARRINGTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman was injured after a man who was allegedly running from deputies crashed into her car Thursday afternoon on Gulf Beach Highway.

Deputies say they attempted a traffic stop on Paula Avenue and Bryan Johnson ran from them. The pursuit was canceled due to unsafe driving conditions, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy later located Johnson near Dalton Street and Rentz Avenue but Johnson sped away northbound and the deputy lost track of him, a sheriff’s office spokesperson said.

Deputies turned onto Gulf Beach Highway and saw Johnson collided with another car near Calhoun Avenue. A woman in the other car was seriously injured and taken to a hospital. Johnson tried to run away after the crash but deputies quickly took him into custody, the sheriff’s office said.

He is charged with reckless driving, leaving the scene of a crash that involved serious bodily injury, driving while license suspended, marijuana possession, cocaine possession and resisting officers. Johnson was released on a $21,000 bond from the Escambia County Jail Friday.