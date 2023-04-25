A closeup of the locking mechanism of a closed jail cell with welded iron bars on a dimly lit dark background – 3D render

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man is behind bars in Escambia County after screaming and yelling profanities towards clerks at a Juvenile Courthouse and resisting arrest, according to an arrest report from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

John Hill was booked into the Escambia County Jail at around 4:29 p.m. on Monday, April 24 on no bond. Hill is charged with resisting an officer, trespassing and disorderly conduct.

According to the arrest report, Hill was “screaming and yelling profanities” toward clerk staff members on Monday. Hill was escorted out of the building after being asked “numerous” times to leave.

Hill then hit a glass door while being escorted out and he was taken into custody. Hill resisted being handcuffed.

“Hill’s actions were so loud that it caused Circuit Judge Todd Harris to cease his proceedings in his courtroom until the incident was over,” reads the arrest report.

Through an investigation, it was determined Hill “had no business” at the courthouse and was not listed on any of the court dockets.