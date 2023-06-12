PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man and a dog were injured after five men broke into one home and fired a gun into a home next door early Monday morning.

“They just came up and started kicking the door,” Curtis Beasley said.

Beasley and his wife were sleeping just before 2:30 a.m. Monday. Cameras on the property show five men running toward their home on Majors Road off of Palafox Street. Beasley said they were demanding money.

“They had guns up to my wife’s head and had guns up to my head and I thought we were dead,” Beasley said. “I thought they were going to kill us.”

Beasley said they bashed him in the head with a gun. He tried to protect himself and ended up with a few broken bones in his hand.

The five suspects didn’t get away with anything there. They ran off to the home next door where some of Beasley’s family members live. Video shows the men try to kick the door in. You hear the dogs barking from inside the home, they turn away to leave, but they fired shots into the door before running away.

The man who lives there didn’t want to be identified but he’s thankful his son and nephew weren’t hurt.

“My son was sitting on the couch and my nephew,” he said. “They were on the couch and…the bullet is maybe a foot from them.”

Their dog, a golden retriever, was grazed by one of the bullets but is doing okay.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. If you can identify any of the men in the video or if you know anything about what happened, you can call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.