ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was pronounced dead after a crash on the University of West Florida campus, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The release said a 21-year-old man was driving on Campus Drive near the intersection of Campus Lane when the crash occurred. The man was speeding when he approached a curve in the road. He lost control of the car and crossed over the grassy median.

After crossing over the median, the car sideswiped a tree. The car then stopped in the westbound land on Campus Drive. “Due to the seriousness of the crash and injuries sustained, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene,” read the release.